Liberia: NEC Denies Sandy's Request

Barley 26 days to the conduct of the October 10, 2017 Presidential and Representatives Elections, the Liberia Transformation Party (LTP) presidential candidate, Rev. Kennedy Sandy has opted to withdraw from the race.

Rev. Sandy has notified the National Elections Commission (NEC) of his intent to withdraw from the race, but the Board of Commissioners of NEC has denied his request.

NEC Chairman, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya said the commission's decision to denied Sandy's request is based on Section 4.7(a) of the election law of Liberia. "In pursuant to the Elections Law, withdrawal is not permitted at this point in line with section 4. 7 (a) and the candidate (Sandy) has been notified," Korkoya disclosed.

The section states that: "Ballot Papers shall be in a form to be prescribed by the Commission, who shall arrange to print and issue them for the polls.

It also states that: "The Ballot Papers shall include the names of candidates in alphabetical order of surname, the name of the party, and the selected emblem. Different colored ballots may be provided for elections to differed elective offices.

The NEWS was unable to ascertain from Sandy the reasons behind his desire to quit the October poll but Korkoya quoted him as saying that he has been inactive, due to his job with the Constitution Review Commission.

Rev. Sandy has vowed that under his administration, he would focus on improving the living conditions of Liberians by creating jobs.

He is on record for promising to make education and housing affordable for poor people when he wins the presidency in October.

Sandy was one of the presidential candidates who pulled a lot of crowd during the 2011 Presidential elections, which ushered in President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's for second term.