Liberia: Bassa Steadfast for Brumskine

Deputy Speaker Hans Barchue stresses here that the people of Grand Bassa County are 'very steadfast' to elect presidential hopeful Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine of the Liberty Party as the next president of Liberia in the ensuing October 10, 2017 Representatives and Presidential elections.

Speaking to this paper in Edina, Upper Grand Bassa County, on Tuesday, 12 September while on a campaign tour for reelection to the Lower House, and the election of Cllr. Brumskine, he says several counties, including Sinoe, Nimba, Lofa, Bomi and Montserrado have produced presidents and vice presidents, respectively for the country unlike Grand Bassa, one of the founding counties of the Republic.

"Lofa produced two vice presidents, Harris Moniba and Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Bomi produced President, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Nimba produced President, Mr. Moses Z. Blah and Vice President Enoch Dogoleah and Sinoe County produced Charles Greene as vice president. But Grand Bassa County being part of the three counties that founded Liberia has failed to produce president. This is the time for Grand Bassa to make president," the Grand Bassa County Electoral District #1 Representative notes.

The LP standard bearer, Cllr. Brumskine campaigned on similar tribal sentiment in 2005, but did not succeed. Instead, he subsequently received public tongue-lashing for preaching tribal politics.

However, Deputy Speaker Barchue concedes that neither defeat nor victory for the Liberty Party strongman solely rest in the hands of Bassa citizens, but it would be a good thing for Bassa people to follow their kind.

He further stresses that if Grand Bassa and Rivercess Counties were to produce more votes in favor of Cllr. Brumskine, the Liberty Party will make it to the runoff election.

According to him, now is the time to elect a Bassa man to lead the country, explaining that Cllr. Brumskine is a kind-hearted leader and is development-oriented, so if elected, he would move the country forward.

Commenting on his quest for reelection, Barchue, reflecting on his achievements in the last five years, asks the people of Electoral District #1 to give him another chance in order to complete what he had started.

He says the Capitol Building, which is the official home of the Liberian Legislature, is not for unprepared and uneducated people, drug users or people who lack credibility, adding that that the first branch of government is instead, for individuals who have dedicated their time and resources to serving the people and providing service to Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne