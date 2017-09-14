14 September 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Bassa Steadfast for Brumskine

Tagged:

Related Topics

Deputy Speaker Hans Barchue stresses here that the people of Grand Bassa County are 'very steadfast' to elect presidential hopeful Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine of the Liberty Party as the next president of Liberia in the ensuing October 10, 2017 Representatives and Presidential elections.

Speaking to this paper in Edina, Upper Grand Bassa County, on Tuesday, 12 September while on a campaign tour for reelection to the Lower House, and the election of Cllr. Brumskine, he says several counties, including Sinoe, Nimba, Lofa, Bomi and Montserrado have produced presidents and vice presidents, respectively for the country unlike Grand Bassa, one of the founding counties of the Republic.

"Lofa produced two vice presidents, Harris Moniba and Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Bomi produced President, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Nimba produced President, Mr. Moses Z. Blah and Vice President Enoch Dogoleah and Sinoe County produced Charles Greene as vice president. But Grand Bassa County being part of the three counties that founded Liberia has failed to produce president. This is the time for Grand Bassa to make president," the Grand Bassa County Electoral District #1 Representative notes.

The LP standard bearer, Cllr. Brumskine campaigned on similar tribal sentiment in 2005, but did not succeed. Instead, he subsequently received public tongue-lashing for preaching tribal politics.

However, Deputy Speaker Barchue concedes that neither defeat nor victory for the Liberty Party strongman solely rest in the hands of Bassa citizens, but it would be a good thing for Bassa people to follow their kind.

He further stresses that if Grand Bassa and Rivercess Counties were to produce more votes in favor of Cllr. Brumskine, the Liberty Party will make it to the runoff election.

According to him, now is the time to elect a Bassa man to lead the country, explaining that Cllr. Brumskine is a kind-hearted leader and is development-oriented, so if elected, he would move the country forward.

Commenting on his quest for reelection, Barchue, reflecting on his achievements in the last five years, asks the people of Electoral District #1 to give him another chance in order to complete what he had started.

He says the Capitol Building, which is the official home of the Liberian Legislature, is not for unprepared and uneducated people, drug users or people who lack credibility, adding that that the first branch of government is instead, for individuals who have dedicated their time and resources to serving the people and providing service to Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Liberia

Liberia Gears Up for Most Unpredictable Elections Yet

With President Sirleaf set to step down after 12 years office, 20 candidates are competing to replace her. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.