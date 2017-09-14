Nigeria: National Assembly Postpones Resumption Date

Abuja — The National Assembly has announced the postponement of the resumption of senators and members of the House of Representatives from their six week annual recess by one week.

The lawmakers are now expected to resume on September 26, 2017 instead of September 19, 2017.

The announcement was contained in a notice issued by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Sani Omolori, wednesday.

Although the notice did not give any official reason for the postponement, THISDAY gathered that it might not be unconnected with the massive renovation currently ongoing in the premises of the National Assembly.

THISDAY observed on Tuesday and yesterday that major repairs of infrastructure and repainting of some sections were being undertaken.

Electrical wirings in dark corridors which connect office sections to each other, have been repaired to light up the areas.

Although THISDAY could not access either chambers, it was gathered that renovation works to fix leaking roofs are ongoing.

The notice obtained by THISDAY reads:

"This is to inform all senators and members of the National Assembly that the resumption date of both Houses in plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday, September 19, 2017 to Tuesday, September 26, 2017,"

"All senators and members are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, September, 26, 2017 at 10a.m. prompt please," it read.