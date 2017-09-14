14 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: National Assembly Postpones Resumption Date

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Leadership
National Assembly.
By Damilola Oyedele

Abuja — The National Assembly has announced the postponement of the resumption of senators and members of the House of Representatives from their six week annual recess by one week.

The lawmakers are now expected to resume on September 26, 2017 instead of September 19, 2017.

The announcement was contained in a notice issued by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Sani Omolori, wednesday.

Although the notice did not give any official reason for the postponement, THISDAY gathered that it might not be unconnected with the massive renovation currently ongoing in the premises of the National Assembly.

THISDAY observed on Tuesday and yesterday that major repairs of infrastructure and repainting of some sections were being undertaken.

Electrical wirings in dark corridors which connect office sections to each other, have been repaired to light up the areas.

Although THISDAY could not access either chambers, it was gathered that renovation works to fix leaking roofs are ongoing.

The notice obtained by THISDAY reads:

"This is to inform all senators and members of the National Assembly that the resumption date of both Houses in plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday, September 19, 2017 to Tuesday, September 26, 2017,"

"All senators and members are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, September, 26, 2017 at 10a.m. prompt please," it read.

Nigeria

Anti-Graft Agency Confirms Move to Extradite Diezani Alison-Madueke

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, on Wednesday confirmed that plans were in place to extradite a former petroleum minister,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.