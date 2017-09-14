Liberia: Aisha Conneh Endorses Cummings

Mrs. Aisha Conneh takes the podium to endorse presidential hopeful Alex Cummings, as Mrs. Theresa Cummings (left, rear) looks on.

Aisha Conneh, an estranged wife of Sekou Damate Conneh, former leader of the disbanded Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD) a faction from the Liberian civil crisis, yesterday endorsed the presidency of Alexander B. Cummings of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC).

Madame Conneh was considered the spiritual daughter to former Guinean President Lansana Conte. She also played active part in Liberia's electoral process in 2005 and 2011, when she pledged support to the then presidential bid of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Aisha Conneh seated with Theresa Cummings, wife of the ANC standard bearer

At yesterday's ceremony at the ANC headquarters on 24th street in Sinkor, Madam Conneh described Cummings as the best alternative to replace President Sirleaf.

She said her decision to throw her weight behind Cummings is based on consultations in and out of the country.

With 26 days to the elections, Conneh pledged to campaign for Cummings to emerge victorious at the October polls.

She was accompanied by scores of Liberians, mainly from the Mandingo tribe and the Muslim community.

Mrs. Teresa Cummings, in a joyful tone and on behalf of her husband, praised Mrs. Conneh for her support and warmly welcomed her for endorsing Cummings.

Aisha Conneh's endorsement comes with a large Muslim constituency

Aisha grew up in Kakata, 45 km northeast of Monrovia, where she attended school. But like many Liberians, she fled to Guinea in 1990 shortly after the start of the country's civil war.

She settled in the capital Conakry, where, according to relatives, she met her husband Sekou, for whom she bore three children.

In a related development, ANC assistant secretary-general for Press and Publicity, Jonathan Dolakeh, told journalists that Mr. Cummings has a strong support from the Muslim community, because he has contributed immensely to the various initiatives the Muslim Community has undertaken when he donated US$3,000 to Bolongoidu Mosque to complete a bigger mosque in Bolongoidu, Quardu Gboni District, Lofa County.