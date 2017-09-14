Liberia: Montserrado Community League Playoffs Reaches Quarterfinals

The draw for the quarterfinals of the Montserrado Community League playoffs was yesterday held at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium with several exciting fixtures to kickoff next Tuesday at the ATS.

All of the fixtures according to the Sub Committee will be honored on the same day, with Downtown FC taking on Habiba at 10:00 am. Downtown FC yesterday booked their slot in the quarterfinals after a 3-1 victory over the Gabriel Weah Foundation at the ATS. In the second quarterfinals match, Nas FC will go against PYC at 12:00, before Zion FC/BBC battle Stages at 2:00 pm In the final encounter, Saye Town Ambassadors, Cece United U17, after a thrilling 6-0 win over Villa, will be hoping to extend their scoring form when they go into a cracker with CCIP at 4:00 pm.

After those intriguing encounters, four teams will advance to the semifinals with the best three qualifying for the Montserrado 3rd division championship.

In a related development, one of the top performing sides in the competition, Cece United U17 has expressed confidence over their qualification to the remaining stages of the competition.

It may be recalled that the team during the preliminaries stages of the competition targeted the playoffs and succeeded in advancing to the playoffs after qualifying from the group stage.

Full Draw

Downtown vs. Habiba- 10:00 a.m.

Nas FC vs. PYC - 12:00 p.m.

Zion FC/BBC vs. Stages - 2:00 p.m.

CCIP vs. Cece United - 4:00 p.m.