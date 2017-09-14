Nigeria: PDP BoT Fails to Appoint Secretary for Lack of Quorum

Abuja — A meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BOT) to appoint its secretary was yesterday foiled due to the lack of quorum.

However, a source said the appointment was postponed following the insistence by a leading political figure that the next secretary to replace the late Ojo Maduekwe, must come from his state.

"We decided to put the matter forward, until when we have a larger house," the source added.

Also, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, warned that the party would only succeed in 2019, if it gets the forthcoming national convention right.

Ekweremadu said the issue of who becomes the party's National Chairman of the party was critical to the party's chances in the next general elections.

The meeting, which was held at the Wadata Plaza National Secretariat of the party, was the first since the Supreme Court judgment that reaffirmed Makarfi as chairman.

He said: "We have gone through trial and through wilderness, but we are now out of it and heading to the promise land. It is expected that the BOT would play a prominent role in guiding the party, otherwise, we may never get to the promise land.

"2019 is almost here, so let us not seat back and say we are watching what would happen. We can't afford to remain in the opposition after 2019 (God forbid)."

So, I want to appeal that going forward, we should have more meetings and more consultations to ensure that we make minimal mistakes and avoid the mistakes that we made in the past.

"As we approach the convention to elect our national officers, I appeal that the BOT must show more than a passive interest in who becomes what. Because the issue of who becomes the Chairman is so critical that if we don't get it right, nothing would happen in the aspect of the president."

Makarfi, who said that it was not yet Uhuru for the party, cited the outcome of the last convention, adding: "We have to get it right because this is what would determine whether we succeed in 2019. We are working on the timetable for the convention. We will consult and brief the BOT."

Makarfi warned that PDP must avoid sycophants, insisting that everybody cannot be carried along, as such could boomerang on the party.

Makarfi disclosed that Accord party, led by Rasheed Ladoja, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), led by Seyi Makinde and the Labour party, which has six lawmakers in Oyo state, have joined PDP.

He added that a 40-man committee has been established to determine how the new comers could be accommodated.