Nigeria: Arrest of 41 Suspected Cultists in Kwara

Ilorin — Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Lawan Addo, Wednesday said that no fewer than 41 suspected cultists had been arrested and charged to court since assumption of office three months ago in the state.

Addo disclosed this in Ilorin wednesday while parading six suspected cultists who have been terrorising the people of Ilorin and Offa in Offa Local Government Area of the state in the past few weeks.

He said that,: "On the 7/9/2017, acting on intelligence, a team of anti-cultism unit of the state police command's criminal and intelligence department swop on the rendezvous of the notorious and dreaded Buccaneer secret cult fraternity at Zango area of Ilorin, arrested and confessed of being a member of the said secret cult".

He also added that his men in Offa accosted one Musa Umar, and when he was searched, a locally made pistol was recovered from him.

"On interrogation, he confessed to be a member of Eiye confraternity and said to be taken part in many criminal activities in and around Offa while his partner, Jolayemi Gbenga, an ex-student of Federal Polytechnic, Offa escaped arrest"

The police commissioner who was represented by the state police command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Okansanmi Ajayi, said that the police command has intensified effort to get the other cultists arrested and charged them to court.

He therefore, advised the people of the state to be law abiding in their day-to-day activities, saying that the state police command would not condone any act of violence as anyone caught will be made to face the full wrath of the law.