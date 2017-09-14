South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Staff Officer SAPS Gauteng

press release

ADDRESS AT THE PROVINCIAL COMMISSIONER'S INDABA:

SOWETO EAST AND SOWETO WEST CLUSTERS

LIEUTENANT GENERAL DS DE LANGE

LENASIA CIVIC CENTRE

13 SEPTEMBER 2017

Thank you Programme Director

Deputy Provincial Commissioners

The hosting Cluster Commanders and your Deputies

Provincial Heads

Station Commanders and your Management Teams

Members and everyone present here today

Ladies and Gentlemen, it gives me great pleasure that this day has finally come. Let us give glory to the Almighty God who has made it possible. The best way to give Him that glory Colleagues, is to make sure that this session today is successful and fruitful.

Shortly after my appointment last year as the Provincial Head of Police in Gauteng, I embarked on what I believed was a necessary and appropriate thing to do. I set out on Imbizo's of this nature, meeting and getting to know my team right down to the level of employees at the stations. Unfortunately, the nature of our work as Police, is such that you can put the most beautiful plans on the table... but then you wake up in the morning, and Crime in Gauteng has taken over and you have to divert from your plans.

It is on that basis that we had to cut short the Imbizo programme, and managed to cover only eleven of the sixteen Clusters.

However, what is important is that we are here today. We are gathered here because I deem it absolutely necessary to meet and engage with what I like to call - my foot-soldiers. Ladies and Gentlemen ... what kind of a leader would I be if I do not know who my team members are and what makes them tick? Therefore Colleagues, we are here to officially meet each other, and further exchange and understand each other's expectations. More importantly, I want you all to understand my vision and strategy ... getting it from me, as they say ... I want you to get it from the horse's mouth. I don't want anyone to ever come up with excuses of miscommunication. When it comes to performance, that's one excuse that doesn't exist in my vocabulary.

My wish is for us to engage in meaningful dialogue and come up with an inclusive Gauteng Provincial Work Plan, towards an improved Provincial Policing Strategy. This inclusive approach will also assist in making everyone feel like they contributed in one way or the other, to bringing down the levels of crime in Gauteng. Whether you are a General or a Constable, whether you are in the operational space or the support space... each one of us, each of us here has a valuable role to play towards making Gauteng a safe and secure place for those who live in it.

Speaking of which, it would perhaps be a good thing to consider changing the name of these engagement. I think "Gauteng Police in Dialogue" sounds much better than Imbizo. But that is a topic for another day ... and definitely food for thought.

As the morning progresses, I want us to channel our dialogue around the following themes:

The first theme - Both the Premier and the MEC of Community Safety in the Province, have expressed their wish to see the crime in Gauteng reduced by 50% over the next three financial terms. Let us engage on how we think we can together achieve this target. I believe we can and I have given my commitment. I need your commitment too.

The second theme - I want us to focus on Minister Fikile Mbalula's recently launched Six Point Action Plan on Gender-Based Violence. Our Minister of Police has made it clear that one of his priorities will be to improve the manner in which Police and members generally treat victims of gender-based violence, whether at the CSC or whether in the way we investigate and personally treat the victim. The Minister actually said that each police station should have the Six Points Plan posted visibly to create awareness, pending the adoption of a National Instruction. These are the Six Points:

- All victims must be treated with respect and dignity, and must be interviewed by a trained police official in a victim-sensitive manner.

- Victims must be assisted in a victim-friendly room (VFR), an alternative room where the statement can be taken in private or another location providing victim support services.

- Victims will be referred or taken for a medical examination by a healthcare professional to obtain medical evidence and complete a medical report, including treating the victim.

- The investigation must be conducted by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations (FCS) Unit or a detective with the relevant training.

- The families and victims of sexual offences, femicide and infanticide must all be referred to the victim support services that are available in the area for legal, medical, social and psychological help.

- Victims must be proactively and continuously given feedback on the progress of their cases.

Let us engage on this Colleagues and think of strategies how we can be best bring this to reality.

The third theme, ladies and gentlemen, is Back to Basics. There used to be a time when being a Police Officer, or even a Sergeant, was seen as prestigious by the Community. But now, there is so much negativity around the Police. We are constantly reminded by the media how corrupt and lazy we are. I can tell you now, Colleagues, people only think ill or good of you, based on the image you project about ourselves.

Let us talk about how we can go back to those days of discipline, commitment, pride, and caring about the community we serve. The distinguishing factor with the police of yesterday and the police of now, is that those of the past knew that the Police earned nothing but still chose that as a calling. For them it was a calling, and today, being in the police is a means to survival.

The fourth theme - Partnership Policing. When we talk partnership, let us begin here at home. They say charity begins at home. Let us start with small partnership in our stations, where CSC partners with Investigators and Support Staff and attack crime together. It is only once we get this right that we'll be able to go outside and start partnering with stakeholders such as Business against Crime South Africa, Media, Religious Groups and NGOs in the joint fight against crime. Let the following words begin to make sense to us: Partner, Participate, Collaborate, and Commit!

The fifth theme - I want to us to look at the Crime Landscape in our two Clusters, Soweto East and West. We live in these communities so surely, in one way or the other, we should be able to identify crime generators or perpetrators, etc. Do Station Commanders ever meet and share best practices?

For instance, if we take a snapshot of the crime landscape in Soweto West, the Cluster had a decrease of 5.1% (644 cases) over five months, in the number of cases reported for 17 community reported crimes. This was mainly due to a big decrease in the number of cases registered at Moroka, Ennerdale, and Protea Glen.

Worth mentioning also about Soweto West cluster's success is the number of cases reported for the crimes dependent on police action for detection. These successes are prominent in number of cases registered for drug related crime (increased 11.9%, 328 cases higher) and, with the assistance of the Metro Police, also in the number of cases registered for driving under the influence (increased 23.6%, 254 cases higher).

Coming to Soweto East, the Cluster in general is experiencing challenges as it indicates an increase in the number of cases reported for the 17 community reported crimes, over the same five month period, which is April to August. However, the Cluster also recorded successes in terms of an increase in the number of crimes dependent on police action for detection. These successes are prominent in number of cases registered for drug related crime (increased 11.8%, 283 cases higher) and with the assistance of the Metro Police also in the number of cases registered for driving under the influence (increased 34.4%, 301 cases higher).

We need to engage as Stations and Clusters and find ways of copying best practices and interventions.

In wrapping up before we start with our dialogue, allow me to now share my vision with you. Ever since my appointment and with the many crime prevention operations we've embarked on, I have been advocating an Integrated Approach towards policing. I have said in the past that we are not in competition as the Police and Law Enforcement Agencies. We should rather find ways of embracing each other's efforts and share resources, in the interest of the safety and security of our communities.

On a lighter note, those that have sat in my meetings will know what I mean when I say, I do not want to see clean shiny shoes at 12h00 during the day or even when you knock off. Can anyone guess why???

This is because I always say... . Gauteng will never be the same again because the police in Gauteng are hard at work kicking dust - thuntsa lerole. Yes, Colleagues, help me achieve this vision, let's work together with our law enforcement agencies to ensure that Gauteng is no longer the same ... . That Gauteng becomes a Province everyone wants to live in because it is safe and secure... . My belief is that we can only fulfil the wish of our political principals of bringing crime down by 50%, if we adopt an Integrated Approach.

I leave you with First Corinthians Chapter 12, verse 12 onwards, which speaks to Unity and Diversity in the Body. You'll read it on your own but it basically says that - Though the body has many parts, these same many parts form that one body. So, even with us, we might be individuals in our own right with our individual knowledge, experience and skills, but, we all form part of the SAPS. We're all working towards one common goal, to make the citizens of Gauteng feel safe and secure.

Thank you Ladies and Gentlemen... . As I look forward to your input and insights.