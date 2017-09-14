14 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Carjacker Dies After Accidentally Shot By His Accomplice

Photo: Sune Payne/GroundUp
(file photo).
press release

On 12 September 2017, the victim and his passenger were in their stationary vehicle at Palm view robot near Verulam, when they were approached by two unknown armed suspects. The suspects allegedly jumped into the vehicle and forced the driver to go to Cornubia area.

While driving, it is alleged that one of the suspects fired a shot injuring the passenger. The bullet also hit one of the suspect. Seeing that one of the suspect was injured, they forced the driver to stop at Cornubia and they fled the scene.

The injured suspect (30) could not run further and his colleague left him. Community members heard the injured suspect crying and they called the police who arrested him. He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries. Charges of carjacking and attempted murder were opened at Verulam police station. The other suspect is still being sought by police.

