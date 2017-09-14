South Africa: Cricket - CSA Expresses Shock At Coach Murders

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has expressed shock and offered "deep sadness" at the passing of two of its coaches and the critical injuries to two others in an incident in Laudium on Wednesday night.

In what is being investigated as a murder, two men were shot and killed while two others are critically injured.

They were found in the stadium clubhouse at 07:00 on Thursday morning.

The two deceased are Given Nkosi (24) and Charlson Maseko (26) who were both Laudium Cricket Club coaches, while those seriously injured are KFC Mini-Cricket Co-Ordinator Kagiso Masubelele (27) and Laudium Hub Head Coach and Co-Ordinator Obed Harvey Agbomadzie (27).

"This has come as a huge shock to the entire Cricket South Africa Family," commented CSA Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat.

"These are all dedicated cricket administrators and coaches who have been making a huge difference to the communities in which they operate, providing an important source of upliftment and hope, particularly to our youth.

"Indeed, what they have been doing goes far beyond the game of cricket.

"On behalf of the CSA Family I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives, and we pray that those who are injured will make a quick and complete recovery.

"This is devastating news for the Northerns cricket community," added Northerns Cricket Union Chief Executive Jacques Faul.

"They have been a highly valued and integral part of our talent pipeline development programme, particularly in the Laudium community.

"On behalf of the Northerns cricket family I extend our deepest sympathy, prayers and support to the family, friends and colleagues of all involved."

The matter is currently under investigation by the South African Police Services.

