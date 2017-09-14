14 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Substantial Drug Bust

Members attached to the Westrand Trio Task team and K9 Unit, in cooperation with Randfontein Detectives, arrested a 47-year-old male in possession of dagga in the Randfontein area.

Members received information regarding the possible transporting of dagga, by a driver of a transport company. The truck was spotted in the Randfontein area and followed. When the vehicle came to a stop, the members with their dogs conducted a search. Bales containing dagga were found hidden among the cargo of the truck. The driver was arrested and the dagga seized.

The dagga weighs approximately 300 kg and the approximate street value is R3 million. The quality of the dagga could however have an impact on the value.

The Randfontein Station Commander, Brigadier Manamela was on the scene of the arrest and he expressed his satisfaction with this success. "This is surely a blow to the drug dealers. It is a good arrest and the community is applauded for sharing information," said Brigadier Manamela.

