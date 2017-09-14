South Africa: 4000 Lower-Income Families to Benefit From Cape Town Inner-City Social Housing

press release

The DA-run City of Cape Town has identified 11 City-owned sites, all less than 5km away from the Cape Town central business district (CBD), for affordable housing developments, providing over 4000 lower-income families with the opportunity to live on well-located land close to work opportunities and public transport.

The City is determined to stop urban sprawl, reverse apartheid spatial planning, and build integrated communities that celebrate our diversity and cultures. Despite income disparities and exorbitant land prices, the City of Cape Town will demonstrate that all income groups can live in the inner city by leveraging City-owned land to build integration in the urban core.

In fulfilling the City of Cape Town's vision and commitment of redressing the imbalances of the past, these developments will bring people closer to economic development and provide affordable housing located close to public transport corridors.

This is a major turning point for Cape Town that will pave the way for building more vibrant, integrated and sustainable communities.

- Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille

The 11 affordable housing developments are located at the following sites:

5 YEARS LATER, WE'RE STILL WAITING FOR JUSTICE

The Farlam Commission Report was released over 2 years ago, but nothing has been done since then to provide closure on the greatest tragedy of our young democracy.