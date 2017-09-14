South Africa: Double Murder At Laudium Cricket Stadium

A murder scene was discovered by a community member at the Main Cricket Stadium, 19th Ave Laudium. The person who made the discovery, usually play cricket with the victims in the mornings. The bodies of two men were found in the men's bathroom and two other victims were found alive, but severely assaulted in one of the rooms. Security guards were informed who contacted the police at 7:00 this morning.
The four victims stay at the stadium sharing 2 rooms. The motive of the murder and assault at this it's unknown.