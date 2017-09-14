14 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Swift Response Lead to Arrest of House Robbery Suspect

The quick response and immediate follow up on information, led to the arrest of a 20-year-old house robbery within an hour of the crime being committed.

It is alleged that on Thursday, 14 September 2017 at approximately 02:00 in Greece Street, Kwanoxolo, the 32-year-old complainant woke up when she heard a loud noise and her husband screaming at unknown suspects in the house. One suspect was armed with a firearm and pointed it at her husband while the other suspect stood at the back door. The complainant ran to the bedroom where the children were sleeping. Two more suspects entered the house taking the TV, Xbox, laptop, external hard drive and watch and fled on foot. When it was quiet inside the house the complainant realised the suspect had left. No one was injured during robbery and no shot were fired.

When the crime prevention members arrived at the house, they followed up on information of the suspect and immediately acted, which led to the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect from Timothy Valley. The suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth New Law Courts on Monday 2017-09-18 on charges of house robbery.

