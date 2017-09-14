Botswana: Morwaeng Urges to Identify Capabilities

Molepolole - — Students at Dithejwane Junior School in Molepolole have been urged to identify their capabilities in order to excel in academics and extra-curricular activities.

This was said at the school's prize giving ceremony recently by vice chairperson of The Good Samaritan Foundation, Ms Phondy Morwaeng challenged the students to identify their capabilities and strive to improve them in order to be successful in future.

She said education was the key to success therefore it takes one's determination to excel.

Therefore they should make it a habit of taking their school work serious and encouraged slow learners to see themselves at the top at some point.

She further encouraged them not to lose hope when they are not doing well at school, but rather put efforts into extra curriculum activities so that they identify their talent. She said extra curriculum activities such as sports can turn one into a highly paid athlete citing Issac Makwala as an example.

Ms Morwaeng encouraged students to believe in themselves and shy away from doubting their capabilities. She said their responsibilities as learners is to know what they want be when they grow up, therefore they should make sure it becomes reality.

She implored parents to support their children's dreams and make sure they take part in making sure that they accomplish them.

She said parental support is vital in motivating children.

When giving a word of encouragement, former Dithejwane student and founder of Masego Mental Health organisation, Mr Edward Masukudu encouraged students to never look down upon themselves.

He insisted they refrain from drugs and alcohol as they disrupt them to fully focus on their academics.

He said drugs and alcohol were addictive, therefore if they get used to them it is going to be hard for them to live without them, thus affecting their academic performance.

Source : BOPA