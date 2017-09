Presidential advisor on civil society Mabvuto Bamusi has been involved in a fatal road accident Thursday morning.

He was driving his official Toyota Prado from Lilongwe to Blantyre.

The vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Sienta before it overturned, according to one eye witness.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Bamusi survived the accident with injuries but two people from the other car, including the driver, died on the spot.