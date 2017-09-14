Malawi: CCAP Reverend Jailed 14 Years for Sex With Minor

Rumphi First Grade Magistrate's Court has sentenced CCAP Synod of Livingstonia cleric Reverend Chiwawa Banda to 14 years imprisonment for defiling a 13- year-old girl (name shielded for legal reasons.) last year.

The girl claimed the 42-year-old Reverend Banda of Chiswamapira Village Traditional Authority Kabunduli in Nkhatabay but based at Luzi in Rumphi, sexually assaulted her three times.

The cleric had also bought a mobile phone for the girl so that he could have more contact with her on Whatsapp.

Sentecing the cleric, First Grade Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri said the jail sentence shoud serve as a warning to religious keaders who prey on young girls instead of preaching the gospel.