14 September 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: SCA Seems Set to Declare Dropping of 783 Charges of Corruption Against Zuma Irrational

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By James Selfe MP

It was clear from the concessions by the legal teams and by the questions from the Court that the decision to discontinue the prosecution against Jacob Zuma is going to be set aside.

This opens the way for Jacob Zuma, finally, to have the day in court that he has been asking for, for the last 15 years. Like any other ordinary citizen, he must face up to the mountain of charges against him.

We hope that the Court, as part of its judgement, will give some clarity on how the National Prosecuting Authority should deal with this revived prosecution.

This is very significant/important, not only for the DA but much more significantly, for the people of South Africa and the principle of equality before the law.

Should it be necessary, the DA will continue to pursue this case to ensure Jacob Zuma is made to face all the charges against him and that, if found guilty, he is held accountable to the full extent of the law.

For far too long, the ANC political elite has been allowed to escape accountability simply because they are connected. This must not be allowed to stand. All citizens must face up to charges if they are brought against them, and the same must be true for Jacob Zuma.

5 YEARS LATER, WE'RE STILL WAITING FOR JUSTICE

The Farlam Commission Report was released over 2 years ago, but nothing has been done since then to provide closure on the greatest tragedy of our young democracy.

James Selfe MP

DA Federal Council Chairperson

South Africa

'Spy Tapes' Judgment Reserved After Zuma, Prosecuting Authority About-Turn

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has reserved judgment after President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.