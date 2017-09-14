Angola: French Head of State Congratulates Angolan President-Elect

Luanda — The Head of State of France, Emmanuel Macron, praised the Angolan President-elect, João Lourenço, for his recent election to lead the Angolan nation.

According to a press note released on Thursday by the French embassy in Luanda, in a message Emmanuel Macron, presents his "friendly congratulations and expresses best wishes and success during his term as the new Angolan president and the prosperity of the country and its people".

The note also reads that the French statesman is committed to the strengthening of the partnership in all sectors between his country and Angola, underlining that both states share common interests towards the peace and security of the African continent.

Nevertheless, Emmanuel Macron manifests his desire to see both nations "to continue the dialogue for the resolution of regional conflicts, namely of those taking place in the DR Congo and Central African Republic".

The message also reiterates the availability of this European country of developing its economic and commercial relation with Angola, at the time that the African nation is betting on the diversification of its economy.

"So Angola can count on the experience of French companies in the sectors of agriculture and agro-business and tourism", reads the note.