14 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lubango Lodges Candidacy to Host National Championship

Lubango — Lubango city, capital of the southern Huíla province, is preparing itself to host the national senior men's volleyball championship, to take place on 8-18 November.

This was said to Angop on Wednesday by the head of Huíla Volleyball Association, Henriques Gama.

According to the official, the association has already delivered its candidacy to the Angolan Volleyball Federation (FAV) awaiting for its confirmation this week.

"Everything is going towards a positive result, as the Huíla Association was the only candidate that presented candidacy, should it be accepted we will start working for this competition to take place without any constraints", he stressed.

The competition will comprise the teams of Luanda, Huambo, Benguela, Namibe, Cuanza Sul and Huíla.

1º de Agosto is the defending champions in both men and women's categories.

