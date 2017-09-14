Angola: Malanje - Pedras Negras Farm to Produce 18,000 Tons of Diverse Products

Cacuso — The Pedras Negras Farm, based in Cacuso Municipality, northern Malanje Province, is focusing on producing, in the present agricultural campaign, about 18,050 tons of diverse products, such as maize and soya.

According to the company's head of the production sector, Fernando Neto, who gave the information to the press on Wednesday, five thousand hectares of land were prepared for the plantation of various types of cereals, among other products.

He said the project has generated eighty direct jobs and it is evolving to be able to provide up to five hundred jobs.

Created in 2012, the Pedras Negras Farm is a project financed by the Angolan Sovereign Fund and is managed by the Angolan company Quantum Global Group.