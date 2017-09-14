Angola: Cuando Cubango Needs 144 Hotels to Meet Demand

Menongue — A total of 144 hotels are required in Cuando Cubango province to meet local needs, taking into account the implementation of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) that comprises Republics of Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The information was released Wednesday in Menongue, the capital of Cuando Cubango by the provincial director of Commerce, Hotels and Tourism, João Manuel Israel Dala, when speaking about the current situation of the sector in region.

According to the official, Angola is part of this project that will be implemented by the KAZA member countries.

The director informed that currently the Cuando Cubango has only three hotels and some tourist lodges and few restaurants, a total of 44 establishments.

On the other hand, he added that during this year the institution has received 26 requests for construction of hotels and related infrastructures.