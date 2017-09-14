14 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuando Cubango Needs 144 Hotels to Meet Demand

Tagged:

Related Topics

Menongue — A total of 144 hotels are required in Cuando Cubango province to meet local needs, taking into account the implementation of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) that comprises Republics of Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The information was released Wednesday in Menongue, the capital of Cuando Cubango by the provincial director of Commerce, Hotels and Tourism, João Manuel Israel Dala, when speaking about the current situation of the sector in region.

According to the official, Angola is part of this project that will be implemented by the KAZA member countries.

The director informed that currently the Cuando Cubango has only three hotels and some tourist lodges and few restaurants, a total of 44 establishments.

On the other hand, he added that during this year the institution has received 26 requests for construction of hotels and related infrastructures.

Angola

Malanje - Pedras Negras Farm to Produce 18,000 Tons of Diverse Products

The Pedras Negras Farm, based in Cacuso Municipality, northern Malanje Province, is focusing on producing, in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.