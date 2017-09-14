Mauritius: PM Announces Finalisation of Creation of the National Arts Fund

press release

The creation of the National Arts Fund with an initial contribution of Rs 50 million aimed at financing activities for performing as well as fine arts, such as music recording, concerts and sales andexhibition of art work, amongst others is at the stage of finalisation.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, and Minister of Finance and Economic Development,Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this announcement yesterday evening at the Hennessy Park Hotel in Ebène.

He was speaking on the occasion of the award ceremony in honour of the group "Les Frères Joseph"who has won the gold medal for their dance entitled "Di Sel", in the category danse de création of the 8th Edition of the Jeux de La Francophonie, held from 21 to 30 July 2017 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth encouraged youth to undertake extracurricular activities in parallel with their academic curriculum which he said is a prerequisite for the development of the younger generation. According to him, the Joseph Brothers must serve as a source of inspiration and model to other young people with regards the promotion of Mauritian talent.

He recalled the various projects in the pipeline as announced in the 2017-2018 Budget to give a new thrust to the creative arts industry and develop new sectors of activity in the fields of arts, culture and entertainment. They are namely: introduction of a new legislation-The Status of Artist Bill in the National Assembly aimed at giving due recognition to the artists for their contribution in the socio-economic and cultural development of the country; amendment in the Copy Rights Act to safeguard the interest of Artists; rehabilitation of historical and cultural heritage sites and structures listed under the National Heritage Fund Act; as well as the Rights Management Society to meet its contribution to WIPO and other international intellectual property protection agencies among others.

These initiatives, said the PM bear testimony to the importance being given by Government to boosting and giving a new impetus to the evolution of the arts and culture sector in Mauritius.

For his part, the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, lauded the performance of the Mauritian artists which he said is mostly due to their hard work and determination and perseverance to achieve excellence. He urged youth to take avail of the various facilities being provided by the Government to make of the Arts and Culture an important pillar in the Mauritian economy.

During the award ceremony, a cash prize in form of a cheque of Rs 760 000 was handed over to the group "Les Frères Joseph" in recognition of their creative dance talent.