Mauritius: Portuguese Ambassador to Mauritius Meets Prime Minister

press release

The Ambassador-designate of Portugal to Mauritius with residence in Mozambique, Mrs Maria Amélia Maio de Pavia, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this afternoon at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Discussions focused on the reinforcement of cooperation ties in different sectors ranging from the blue economy, green economy to ICT and tourism.

In a statement following the courtesy call, the Portuguese Ambassador said that the meeting with the Prime Minister was constructive and interesting, with discussions on several areas of common interest as well as exploring possibilities to deepen ties in sectors where both Mauritius and Portugal would gain a lot by working together. Additional information will be exchanged for Portuguese and Mauritian investors and universities and we will try to make people of both countries get to know each other better than they currently do, she added.

Mrs Maria Amélia Maio de Pavia, born in Lisbon in January 1961, holds an MA in International Relations from the Institut Superieur de Sciences Sociales et Politiques. She has had a rich career in the diplomac services and has served, amongst others, as Consul Générale in Toronto in 2005 and in Newark in 2009, as well as first class Minister plenipotentiary in December 2015 at the Embassy in Maputo. She received credentials as Ambassador in September 2016.

Mauritius-Portugal ties

Mauritius and Portugal established diplomatic relations on 12 December 1976 and the first Portuguese Ambassador presented his credentials in 1990. The Mauritius Mission in Paris is accredited to Portugal.

Cooperation ties between both countries are robust and an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement was signed on 12 December 1997. Main products imported by Mauritius from Portugal comprise: concentrated/sweetened milk and cream, mussels, marble, locks, freezers, radar apparatus, floating structures, and pneumatic rubber tire.

Exports to Portugal include: lubricating oils; hand painted/decorated articles; radio navigational aid apparatus, portable electric lamps, cells/batteries, taps and similar appliances for pipes, parts of machinery, oil/petrol filters and fish products.