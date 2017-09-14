Mauritius: One-Day Workshop Focuses On the Future of the Tea Sector

press release

The present situation and future of the tea sector was the focus of a one-day workshop which kicked off this morning in Nouvelle France at the initiative of the Ministry of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives in collaboration with Grand-Port Savanne and Tea Marketing Cooperative Federation Ltd and Primary tea Cooperative Societies.

The objectives of the workshop are to address sustainable agricultural practices in tea cultivation as well as identify the role of cooperatives in the tea sector. It also discussed the incentives and support provided to planters and the way forward and the recommendations for the future of the tea industry.

Present at the opening ceremony, the Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr S. Bholah, highlighted that the community of tea planters is confronted with numerous difficulties in the face of ongoing challenges in the sector. Climatic changes, seasonal adjustments, fluctuations of the prices of tea and fertilisers are amongst the various challenges that the tea planting community is facing, pointed out the Minister.

He underlined that the National Agricultural Products Regulatory Office is engaged in providing the essential incentives to bolster planters in their endeavours in tea cultivation. The community of tea planters will benefit from the workshop and the facilities that are being offered to them and in turn contribute for the revival of the tea industry, added Minister Bholah.

For his part, the Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries, and Shipping, Mr P. Koonjoo, underscored that tea plantation is a promising sector for Mauritius adding that there is a high demand of Mauritian tea both locally and internationally. The raise in the quality and quantity of tea production will bring about the revival of the tea sector, he emphasised.