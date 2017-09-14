14 September 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Swearing-in Ceremony of New Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Institutional Reforms

In accordance with the provisions of section 59(3), 62 and 63 of the Constitution and on the advice of the Prime Minister, the President of the Republic has appointed Mr Maneesh Gobin as Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Institutional Reforms.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Minister was held this morning at the State House, Le Réduit, in the presence of the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, and several dignitaries.

Mr Maneesh Gobin is a Barrister at law with more than 15 years standing at the Bar of Mauritius. He has extensive experience in the legal and judicial service of Mauritius from 1999 to 2008 in various capacities such as State Counsel/Senior State Counsel, District Magistrate/Senior District Magistrate.

He also has significant experience of electoral laws and practices as Returning Officer for National and Local Government elections in Mauritius as well as African Union election Observer.

Political career

Mr Gobin was elected 1st Member of the National Assembly for Constituency No 13 Rivière des Anguilles and Souillac as in December 2014. He was appointed Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee of ICAC. He is also a member of the Committee of Selection and the Public Accounts Committee.

Before being appointed Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Institutional Reforms, Mr Gobin was the Chief Government Whip since 25 January 2017.

In January 2017, Mr Gobin was appointed Chief Government Whip.

