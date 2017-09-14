The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has reserved judgment after President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting… Read more »

A woman who was in labour pains, came to the Mlungisi police station requesting the assistance of an ambulance service. On her arrival, police realised that it was too late and that she was close to giving birth. Constable Nomakhaya Xezu quickly assessed the situation and took the woman to a room for privacy and assisted the lady in giving birth to a lovely baby boy. The ambulance arrived later and the child and mother were taken to Frontier Hospital for examination. Acting Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Xolani Salinger commended Constable Xezu.

