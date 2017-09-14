South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Inchanga Police

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has reserved judgment after President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting… Read more »

Inchanga SAPS would like to make an appeal to the members of the community regarding a missing person, Njabulo Emanuel Shanga (19) from Inchanga. He was last seen on 1 September 2017 at his homestead. He was last seen wearing a blue and white t-shirt, black track pant and black takkies. We appeal to anyone who might have information on his whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Captain FJ Ngema on 079 5000 600 or 031 783 4441. Our Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111.

