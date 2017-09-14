14 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy Minister Sfiso Buthelezi Responds to Media Reports About Public Investment Corporation CEO

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Sfiso Buthelezi, as Chairman of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), notes media reports that there is a campaign to remove PIC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Dan Matjila.

The Deputy Minister would like to put it on record that these allegations are unfounded, baseless and are causing unnecessary panic over an internal matter at the PIC. There are no preconceived plans whatsoever to remove Dr Matjila, the Deputy Minister says.

The PIC board has indeed called for a meeting on Friday with the CEO, but this is to discuss and get clarification from him on internal matters.

The Deputy Minister has already briefed the Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba.

Issued by: Mpumalanga Treasury

South Africa

'Spy Tapes' Judgment Reserved After Zuma, Prosecuting Authority About-Turn

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has reserved judgment after President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.