South Africa: Deputy Minister Sfiso Buthelezi Responds to Media Reports About Public Investment Corporation CEO

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Sfiso Buthelezi, as Chairman of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), notes media reports that there is a campaign to remove PIC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Dan Matjila.

The Deputy Minister would like to put it on record that these allegations are unfounded, baseless and are causing unnecessary panic over an internal matter at the PIC. There are no preconceived plans whatsoever to remove Dr Matjila, the Deputy Minister says.

The PIC board has indeed called for a meeting on Friday with the CEO, but this is to discuss and get clarification from him on internal matters.

The Deputy Minister has already briefed the Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba.

