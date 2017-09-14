Nigeria: Afrobasket 2017 - d'Tigers Beat Cameroon to Qualify for Semi-Final

The Nigeria senior men's basketball team are through to the semi-final stage of the ongoing 2017 Afrobasket championship.

D'Tigers on Thursday recorded a 106-91 victory over Cameroon to edge closer to retaining the African title they won two years ago in Tunisia.

The Nigeria team indeed shook off the defeat they suffered in their last group game against DR Congo last time out.

D'Tigers were firing on all cylinders as they won three of the four quarters in Thursday's quarter final game.

It was 25-18 in the first quarter while the second quarter was tighter at 27-25 in favour of D'Tigers.

The Cameroonians were able to win the third quarter at 27-23 but D'Tigers ensured that they are the ones that would progress to the semi-final when they blew away their opponent in the final quarter 31-21.

In the other quarter-final already decided, Morocco beat neighbours Egypt, 66-62.