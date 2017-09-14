Gambia: Are Corporate Bodies Still Inspired to Fulfil Their Corporate Responsibilities?

Many young people are approaching Foroyaa to reveal scholarships provided to them to go to China, Sudan and other countries. They are only left with the need to get air tickets to pursue their studies; we have been referring such young people to banks and other corporate bodies for assistance. Unfortunately, scholarships and payment for air tickets are becoming more and more difficult to acquire from corporate bodies. This makes us question what is really going on in that sector.

Foroyaa would conduct more investigation to find out how corporate bodies are faring under the new political dispensation. In the meantime, anyone who has the means to assist students to pay for their air tickets to pursue their studies abroad should contact the Foroyaa office to declare their intention.