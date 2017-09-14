14 September 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: YMCA Boosts Don Bosco, Old Skol Camp With Food and Medicine

Young Men Christian Association Sierra Leone, (YMCA), last Friday 8th September, 2017, donated food and medical items to affected children of the August, 14 mudslide and flooding disaster at Don Bosco Fambul and Old School Camp in Freetown respectively.

Making the donation at Don Bosco Fambul on Fort Street, Director of YMCA Sierra Leone, Christian M. Kamara, said on their first visit and subsequent meetings with the victims, they noticed challenges faced in terms of feeding and medical facilities, especially for the children, thus they requested for some food items for breakfast as schools have re-opened.

He said the donated food and medical items including beans, dettol, sausages, butter, sanitizers and other items worth millions of Leones will help provide support for the children who are in dire need of such assistance for their breakfast, especially when schools have re-opened.

Receiving the donation, Assistant Director of Don Bosco Fambul, Samuel Thomas Bojohn, said he was elated because YMCA is always by their side.

He pointed out that they were faced with feeding problem especially in the area of breakfast as they wanted to ensure that the children don't go to school with an empty stomach.

Also speaking, Father Emmanuel, described the donation as one of the most important gifts, and expressed gratitude to YMCA for their concern as always to young people in the country.

