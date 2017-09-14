13 September 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Obreh Kargbo Dulwich Hamlet FC in Fundraising Match for Sierra Leone Victims

By Sahr Morris Jnr

English National league club, Dulwich Hamlet, will be holding a Support Sierra Leone fundraiser at Champion Hill on Sunday with money raised going towards helping victims of the Freetown mudslides and floods.

The fundraising drive will include a Hamlet XI playing against a Sierra Leone XI at 4pm and after the match, there will also be music and cultural activities of which entry fee is £5 and will run from 1pm-8pm.

The intention of the club to stage such activity for the Sierra Leonean victims is connected to the club's close connections with the country through their management along with former and current players like midfielder, Ibrahim Kargbo, who was former captain of Sierra Leone national team, Leone Stars.

Kargbo told London News Online: "It's really sad. People are saying it is 400 people [who died], but it is more than 1,000.

"It is also close to the area where I live. It is very difficult for people back home. It has been a very big disaster and this is the only way we can help our people.

"I know a lot of people want to help but it is not easy being in Europe. The only way to do it is to organise a friendly game."

