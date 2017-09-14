Sierra Leone: Bishop Abdul Abrahamic Mahoi in Court

General Overseer of the Temple of Truth Deliverance Ministry, Bishop Abdul Abrahamic Mahoi, was yesterday at the Pademba Road Magistrates' Court No. 1 as a complainant for alleged threatening language and throwing missile, contrary to the Public Order Act of 1965.

The accused persons include James Sesay, Mary Sesay, Ibrahim Sesay and Amara Sesay. They were charged with three counts of throwing missile contrary to section 2(3) of the Public Order Act No. 46, threatening Language, and public insult and provocation contrary to section 2 of the Act No 46 of 1965.

Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) T.M. Bangura alleges that the accused persons, on Wednesday 6th September, 2017, at Hill Cut Road in Freetown, threw missile at the residence of the complainant.

All of the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges levied against them.

Lawyer S.S Thomas pleaded with the Bench to grant bail to the accused persons, stating that he had started talking to the prosecutor and the Lawyer of the complainant and that they had no intention to continue with the matter.

The defense lawyer told the court that his clients will maintain calm when they are granted bail.

"They are planning to meet with elders of the community in order to amicably settle this matter," the defense lawyer continued.

However, Magistrate Santigie Bangura denied the accused persons bail and remanded them at both the Male and Female Correctional Centres in Freetown while he adjourned the matter to the 15th September, 2017.