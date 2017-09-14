Sierra Leone: Kallon - 'Coaching Is Always a Dream for Me'

Former Sierra Leone Captain, Mohamed Kallon, has admitted that coaching has always been his dream since he was a footballer.

The former Inter Milan and Sierra Leone legend, last week took his first step to become a professional coach after obtaining his 'Second Category Professional UEFA 'A' license, together with 52 others.

Still in delight, the 37-year-old said: "Becoming a coach for me is a dream; it's a big change since I was a footballer. I hope everything goes fine."

The 'Second Category Professionals - UEFA A' license will now enables Kallon to guide all youth teams - including the Primavera - and the first teams up to the Lega Pro included. He is eligible to coach as second-in coaches in the top two Serie A and Serie B championships.

Kallon was amongst the second phase of 25 participants who kick-started the ten-week 'Second Category Professionals 'coaching course in Coverciano, Italy.

In May 2015, Kallon successfully completed his UEFA B License coaching course again in Italy on a high note, finishing fourth out of the 45 participants in the course. The former Sierra Leone national team captain completed the eighth months training course that was also conducted by the Italian Football Federation with 125 maximum points.