13 September 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Kallon - 'Coaching Is Always a Dream for Me'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Former Sierra Leone Captain, Mohamed Kallon, has admitted that coaching has always been his dream since he was a footballer.

The former Inter Milan and Sierra Leone legend, last week took his first step to become a professional coach after obtaining his 'Second Category Professional UEFA 'A' license, together with 52 others.

Still in delight, the 37-year-old said: "Becoming a coach for me is a dream; it's a big change since I was a footballer. I hope everything goes fine."

The 'Second Category Professionals - UEFA A' license will now enables Kallon to guide all youth teams - including the Primavera - and the first teams up to the Lega Pro included. He is eligible to coach as second-in coaches in the top two Serie A and Serie B championships.

Kallon was amongst the second phase of 25 participants who kick-started the ten-week 'Second Category Professionals 'coaching course in Coverciano, Italy.

In May 2015, Kallon successfully completed his UEFA B License coaching course again in Italy on a high note, finishing fourth out of the 45 participants in the course. The former Sierra Leone national team captain completed the eighth months training course that was also conducted by the Italian Football Federation with 125 maximum points.

Sierra Leone

Andrew Keili Quits SLPP Standard Bearer Race

Another standard bearer aspirant of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) yesterday announced his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.