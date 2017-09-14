Liberia: Senate Sets Record Straight

The Liberian Senate has clarified that the holding of the extra ordinary sessions called for by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf would be held based on notifications from the leadership of the Senate.

According to a release issued Wednesday, September 13, 2017 under the signature of the director of public affairs of the Liberian Senate, Jarlawah Tonpo, stated that prior to the closure of the official session on August 31, 2017, it was announced that sessions would be held based on notification from the leadership, provided when there is an issue of national concern.

The Senate release furthered that the decision to hold session based on notification was reached by the plenary of the Liberian Senate as a method to be used for the holding of the special session.

The Senate statement comes in the wake of media reports that lawmakers on Capitol Hill have deliberately abandon session to run campaigns for either themselves or their respective presidential candidates.

"In the wake of media reports that the Liberian Senate is not attending session despite the extension of its regular sitting beyond the constitutional period, the Senate prior to its closure on August 31, 2017 announced that session would be held based on notification from the leadership, provided , when there is an issue of national concern," the Senate release clarified.

It can be recalled that both houses, the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives signed a resolution to abandon their agriculture break and continue sessions based on a request made by President Sirleaf.

But since the signing of the resolution, the two plenaries are yet to hold a single session for the last three session day, a situation which has raised serious concern in the public.

In a related development, this paper has reliably learned that lawmakers have not been paid for the past three months; something our source said would be responsible for lawmakers not holding the extra sitting.

Our source, who begged not to be named, asserted that for the past three months lawmakers are yet to receive their salaries, allowances, scratch cards and other benefits from the executive.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Senate has assured the public that whenever it is about to hold session during the extra sitting, the media and the general public would be duly informed and it will be opened.