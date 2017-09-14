Gambia: CAF President Commends Wafu Revival

President of the Confederation of African football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, has commended the West African Football Union (WAFU) for its organisation.

Ghana is hosting the historic sub-regional championship sponsored by FOX Networks Group to the tune of three million US Dollars to be used in its three-year partnership.

In a statement sent to the organisers this week, Ahmad said: "I am pleased with the competition as this marks an important milestone in the development and growth of football in Africa."

He continued: "This efficiently organised WAFU Cup of Nations enables us to proudly look back on the contributions of West Africa to football on the continent."

The three weeks tournament will showcase the latest pool of talents that have been left untapped for a very long time.

Ahmad said: "The organization of this year's tournament matches the successes we have seen from West African sides on the pitch and I hope this can be sustained for a long time to ensure the WAFU Cup of Nations becomes a permanent feature on the African football calendar," he concluded.

The 'Gold Coast' nation's officially welcomed all 16 West African Nations last Saturday to the inauguration of the WAFU Cup of Nations 2017.

It is jointly organised for the two Zonal Unions (Zone West A and Zone West B) in Cape Coast, the central region of Ghana.