14 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia/Guinea Bissau: Gambia Host Bissau in Friendly Warm-Up Saturday

The Gambia Football Federation has confirmed that the Gambia Female Scorpions will feature in a friendly international match with their counterparts from Guinea Bissau slated for Saturday 16 September 2017 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 16:30pm.

The warm-up match for the female national team is in preparation for The Gambia's competitive match in the U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier away to Sierra Leone in October, a media release issued by GFF said.

Furthermore the friendly match will mark a much-anticipated return to international football for the Gambia national female players who are hungry to impress.

The team will look to build on the 5-1 hammering they gave to the Casa Sports Women's team at the Soma mini-stadium with the peerless Adama Tamba grabbing a hat-trick with Mbassey Darboe and Penda Bah adding to the emphatic score-line.

The friendly international will be the perfect opportunity for all our Female Scorpions to showcase their talents.

As part of logistical arrangements for the weekend game, the GFF announced that entry into the Independence Stadium will be free; thus there will be no purchase of tickets as far as the game is concerned.

All fans, football lovers and the general public are informed that entry is absolutely free.

In conclusion, the Gambia Football Federation urges the general public to come out in numbers to support the Female national team and further solicits the usual cooperation of all stakeholders in this drive.

