Gambia: GDC Has No Mayoral Candidate Yet - Party Executive

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), one of the two opposition parties in the country, said it has not yet selected any mayoral candidate for Banjul and KMC for the forthcoming local government election.

"The party has not yet selected a candidate for these two municipalities and those interested to contest can apply through the party secretariat," GDC said in a press release issued yesterday and signed by Lamin E. Fatty, the party's director of press and communication.

The party said the selection of mayoral candidates would be conducted "purely on merit basis".

The issuance of the press release, according to the party, was necessitated by the fact that its central national executive has learned with dismay that some individuals are going round the Greater Banjul Area to present themselves as the proposed candidates in the forthcoming mayoral election.

"The general public, especially party members and supporters, are urged to disassociate themselves with such individuals pending a democratic process to select the party candidate for KMC and Banjul," the party said.

"Any individual, henceforth, who went on campaigning as a GDC candidate without the party's endorsement letter is violating the laws and principles of the party and action shall be taken accordingly."