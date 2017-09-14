Gambia: Kac Holds Reconciliation Meeting for Incoming and Outgoing Women Bureau Lady Councillors

The Governor North Bank Region, Ebrima KS Dampha, has commended Kerewan Area Council (KAC) and the Women Bureau for complementing government's efforts in promoting national reconciliation and peace building.

Governor Dampha was speaking recently in Kerewan at a one day reconciliation meeting between incoming and outgoing Women Bureau Councillors with the view to fostering greater understanding and cooperation in the execution of their roles and responsibilities.

He noted that the move would contribute to strengthen the new democratization process and contribute to sustainable development and poverty reduction.

Governor Dampha called on women to be vigilant and champion tolerance and seek support from outgoing Women councillors to enhance effective service delivery.

Modou Jagne, Regional Women Bureau Program Officer lauded the council for their invaluable and unflinching support in promoting reconciliation among incoming and outgoing Women councillors.

Jagne noted that the bureau attached great importance to women's welfare and capacity enhancement to ensure councillors operate within the framework of National Gender Policy to bring about meaningful development for women advancement.

He reminded councillors to promote networking and partnership building to enhance effective participation of women in socioeconomic development and poverty alleviation on women.

Seedy Touray, Chief Executive Officer of Kerewan Area Council, stressed that the initiative aims at complementing government's efforts in promoting reconciliation process and to ensure both outgoing and incoming councillors create a platform to interact and share experience on the execution of their functions to respond to the needs of women.

CEO Touray disclosed that the council is ready to partner with Women Bureau regional office to build the capacity of councillors on national policies and Women's Act to enhance efficiency.

Momodou BK Ceesay, Regional Disaster Management Coordinator dilated on conflict resolution and peace building initiative to accelerate development aspiration.

He called on women to promote dialogue as strategy in building peace.

Michelle Mendy, current councillor for Lower Nuimi and Lumbatu Samateh, outgoing Women councillor for Upper Nuimi, assured of their support and cooperation to foster closer collaboration and consultation to foster understanding and unity.