Gambia: Livestock Owners Condemn Killing of Cattle in Mandinaba

National Livestock Owners Association has condemned the killing of six cattle by a truck driver between Kombo East village of Mandinaba and Serrekundanding recently.

The heavy truck, carrying sand ran into a herd of cattle that were coming from grazing at a designated animal crossing point and killed six of them and injured three.

The total of cattle killed in Mandinaba in a week was 23.

On August 31, just a day before the Muslim feast of Tobaski, another truck carrying cattle from the Jiboroh end ran into the Mandinaba Community Mosque and caused damage.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver who died days after the incident had lost control of the brake and ran into the Mosque, crushing down one side of it and seventeen cattle died in that incident.

"This was absolutely careless driving," Ebrima O. Jallow, national president of the livestock owners association said.

Mr Jallow said drivers must know that when they drive carelessly and overspeed, they could either kill an animal, a person or cause harm to their passengers.

Police Chief Inspector Sengo Bah at the Mandinaba Police Station, said most drivers fail to give regard to sign boards and road signs, especially at the animal crossing points.

"The driver saw the cattle crossing and he deliberately ran into them and killed them. I waved at him to reduce his speed but he wouldn't even look at me," herdsman Amadou Jallow complained.