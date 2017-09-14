Morocco, a 'Very Important' Partner for UK in the Fight Against Terrorism (Ambassador)

Marrakech — Morocco is a "very important" partner for the United Kingdom in the fight against terrorism, British ambassador to Morocco, Thomas Reilly, said.

"The United Kingdom appreciates the help provided by Morocco during London's terrorist attacks," he said in an interview with MAP on the sidelines of his participation in the MEBAA Show Morocco.

The British diplomat noted that the fight against terrorism requires international coordination and cooperation.

He also praised the strategic vision of HM King Mohammed VI and the reforms undertaken during his reign.

"In 20 years, Morocco has made extraordinary and impressive progress," he said, noting that Morocco offers enormous opportunities for both tourists and British investors.

In this regard, he said that more than 650,000 British tourists visit Morocco each year, adding that the British have spent more than one billion dirhams in Morocco during the first half of this year.

"Tourism is not just about money, it's also about cultural exchanges and rapprochement between the two friendly peoples," he pointed out, adding that relations between Morocco and the United Kingdom are "excellent".

The MEBAA Show Morocco, which took place on September 12-13 at the Marrakech Menara Airport, provided the ideal platform for business suppliers, providers and buyers to network and establish new relationships in North Africa.