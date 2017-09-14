Morocco, Portugal Underscore Strategic Nature of Their Economic Cooperation

Lisbon — Minister of Energy, Mining and Sustainable Development, Aziz Rebbah, and Portuguese Economy Minister Manuel Caldeira Cabral reaffirmed Thursday in Lisbon the strategic nature of the cooperation between the two countries in several economic realms.

During the meeting, which was attended by Portuguese Secretary of State for Energy, Jorge Seguro Sanches, and Morocco's ambassador to Lisbon Karima Benyaich, the two sides highlighted the progress made in bilateral cooperation.

Rebbah told MAP at the end of these talks that Portugal "is very much attached to its partnership with the Kingdom."

The economies of the two countries are evolving, he noted, adding that Portugal is performing well in several areas such as tourism, technology, renewable energy and environment.

"It is a good example to study and learn from: a country that has suffered from the crisis for years and has managed to take off in a positive way," he said, adding that Portugal is also interested in tripartite cooperation in Africa, particularly in countries that do not speak Portuguese.

Regarding energy cooperation, the two sides agreed to galvanize three technical committees, including the one in charge for the interconnection project, which "goes well", according to the minister.

The two countries can boost bilateral cooperation in renewable energies and energy efficiency, he noted.

Cabral said the meeting had identified promising prospects for cooperation in several sectors, including tourism, trade and energy.

For the Portuguese minister, the strengthening of relations between Morocco and Portugal is underway through large-scale projects such as the electricity interconnection project, which should link the two countries, noting that the results of the feasibility study will be announced by the end of the year.

The implementation of this project would strengthen the friendly and good-neighborly relations that have for many years been binding the two countries, he said.

He also underlined the growing interest of Portuguese companies in the Moroccan market, particularly in the industrial, construction and agri-food sectors.

The feasibility study on the electrical interconnection between Morocco and Portugal was officially launched in June 2016 in Lisbon.