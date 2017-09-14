Morocco, Republic of Congo Enjoy 'Very Solid' Relations - Minister

Rabat — Morocco and the Republic of the Congo enjoy "very solid" relations, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Congolese Nationals Abroad, Jean Claude Gakosso, said here on Wednesday.

Gakosso, who is on his first working visit to Morocco, told reporters at the end of talks with Morocco's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, that his country has a "strong community of young people who receive good training" in the Kingdom.

"We have the opportunity to travel (to Morocco) without the need to present a visa. It is an important asset for many Congolese nationals," he said.

The Congolese minister said that his talks with Bourita were an opportunity to discuss the means to boost cooperation between the two countries as well as issues of common interest, adding that his country "has strongly supported" the return of Morocco to the African Union.

In his turn, Bourita said he had "fruitful" discussions with the Congolese minister and praised relations between the two countries.

"It was an opportunity for me to reiterate the support of HM the King for the initiatives launched by the Congolese president regarding the Congo Basin Blue Fund and the fight against falsified medicines in Africa," he added, noting that "Morocco will make a concrete contribution to these two important initiatives".

Talks also focused on the various aspects of bilateral cooperation between Morocco and the Republic of the Congo, particularly in the field of vocational training, Bourita pointed out, recalling that the two countries signed several agreements on cooperation in diplomatic training.

Bourita also said that the two countries agreed on some important measures aimed at developing and strengthening these relations, including the opening of a diplomatic office in Brazzaville with the aim of consolidating bilateral relations and having a presence that would give a stronger impetus to economic relations, political dialogue and human ties between the two countries.

He also announced the holding of the third session of the Joint Bilateral Commission in Brazzaville in a date that will be arranged by mutual agreement through diplomatic channels, recalling that the last session was held in Rabat in 2012.

"We will also work for a greater involvement of Moroccan economic operators in the Republic of the Congo," he said.