North Africa: Lower House Speaker Meets in London With British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa

London — Speaker of the House of Representatives (lower house) Habib El Malki held talks in London with British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Alistair Burt.

Talks focused on the fight against terrorism, the secular relations between Morocco and Great-Britain and the enormous potential of bilateral cooperation in the economic, financial, commercial, tourism, educational and training areas.

This meeting was an opportunity to highlight the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, the new entrepreneurial culture that is spreading in Morocco and the dynamism of the Moroccan private sector, El Malki told MAP.

Discussions also focused on Morocco's African policy, which is based on South-South cooperation and promoted by HM King Mohammed VI, who had made several visits to African countries in recent years, he added.

The economic and diplomatic breakthrough achieved by Morocco, which has led to the establishment of "win-win" partnerships, opens up new prospects for tripartite cooperation (Morocco/Great Britain/Africa), El Malki noted.

In his turn, the British minister praised the solid relations of friendship and cooperation between London and Rabat, and hailed the reforms undertaken by HM King Mohammed VI, the opening of Morocco on the continent and the advanced status enjoyed by Morocco in its relations with the European Union.

On the Brexit, Burt said that his country was leaving the EU but not Europe, which, he added, would open up new opportunities for cooperation between GB and Morocco.

El Malki also held talks with his British counterpart, John Bercow, during which the two sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two legislative institutions, the exchange of experience in parliamentary action and several issues of common interest.

Bercow accepted El Malki's invitation to pay a visit to Morocco and expressed his determination to work for the development of bilateral relations and parliamentary cooperation.

The speaker of the House of Commons praised the Moroccan democratic experience, and underlined the values of peace, tolerance and democracy which are shared by the two countries.

El Malki is on a two-day working visit to London at the invitation of the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD).