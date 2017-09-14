14 September 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Ukraine-Morocco Friendship Association Launched in Kiev

Kiev — The Ukraine-Morocco Friendship Association was officially launched on Tuesday in Kiev in the presence of Morocco's ambassador to Ukraine, Mina Tounsi, and Malko Yuri, first Ukrainian Ambassador to Morocco and President of the Association.

Set up under the auspices of Morocco's Embassy in Ukraine, the association, which includes former ambassadors and diplomats, MPs, academicians, businessmen and Ukrainian journalists, is aimed at developing relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in the cultural, humanitarian, economic, scientific and technical areas.

The association will also organize cultural and economic events in collaboration with Moroccan and Ukrainian public and private bodies.

Speaking on this occasion, Tounsi congratulated the association's members for their readiness to work for the consolidation of the relations of friendship and cooperation between Morocco and Ukraine and assured them of the support of the Moroccan diplomatic representation in Ukraine, said a statement issued by the Moroccan embassy in Kiev.

The President of the association, former Ambassador Malko Yuri, welcomed the fact that this association brings together personalities from different backgrounds, stressing that the aim of its creation is to boost relations between two countries in all fields.

