Liberia: Mudslide in Bong Mines Leaves China Union Ore Plant Damaged

Photo: Liberian Observer

A view of the mudslide at China Union’s mining site in Bong Mines

Bong Mines — Reports from the China union Bong Mining Company in Fuamah District, Lower Bong County says a mudslide has taken place leaving the company main iron ore plant damaged.

According to the Liberia News Agency, the mudslide incident took place during the late morning hours of Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

There were however no reports of any human casualty during the late Wednesday morning mudslide but caused substantial damage to the crusher and conveyor belts which is responsible for process the ore before it is shipped to the Freeport of Monrovia.

China Union Bong, (Liberia)Bong Mining Company a Chinese State Owned Enterprise, (SOE) took over the mining concession of German mining company that halted its mining activities due the upsurge of the Liberian civil crisis.

Explaining to the Liberia news Agency on how the incident occurred, an employee of China Union, Franklin Tyler said while on his normal duty late Wednesday morning, he heard a sudden loud sound on the crusher and conveyor belt and only to see it breaking right in the middle as a result of heavy mudslide from the top on one of the mountains on the Bong Range.

Mr. Tyler said following the incident, he hurried down the mines to alert his bosses on what had happened to the crusher's conveyor belt as a result of a mudslide that struck it.

Also speaking to the Liberia New Agency on the scene, China Union Public Relations Officer, Morris Tate said the situation was very grave but was quick to point out that it will not stop the company from resuming its mining activities in early January, 2018.

Mr. Tate also said though the management of China union was saddened about the incident but equally grateful that there was no human casualty.

He already the management of China Union is accessing the situation and will subsequently come out with the total cost of the level of damage done to its crusher.

This is the second mudslide incident in over 30 years occurring in an iron ore mining concession but fortunately this time without any human casualty.

It can recall in September of 1981, there was a mudslide incident that took place at the National Iron Ore Company, (NIOC) otherwise known as the "Camp No-way Disaster" which left several persons dead.