Liberia: Alexander Cummings, Jeremiah Sulunteh Woo Supporters in Bong County

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Alexander Cummings, the former executive of Coco cola who's running for president of Liberia

Totota — The standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Cummings, and his running mate, Jeremiah Sulunteh September 13, 2017 kicked off a three day tour of Bong County by taking the campaign for votes in the pending presidential and legislative elections to the doorsteps of the people.

Cummings and Sulunteh, who moved from door to door and street to street, canvassing for the people's support, also visited a number of markets in the county where they enjoined the traders to vote for the ANC in the October polls.

At Totota market, Cummings told marketers: "October 10 is our chance and we must not miss the opportunity. Liberians have suffered a lot under the Unity Party led government for the past 12 years. Therefore, it is time for change. Change for provision of job opportunities, good medical care, and qualitative education," he said.

"Come October 10, there would be a change if you vote for ANC. There would be change if you vote for Cummings and your own son Jeremiah C. Sulunteh, who is my running mate."

Cummings and Sulunteh walked through the streets of Totota, stopping at different places to engage in one-on-one interaction with the residents.

They also took pictures with some people, especially traders along the road, appealing to the electorates to vote for Cummings and Sulunteh on October 10, 2017.

They made several stops including engaging in public discussions and having mutual chat with natives of Totota and Gbarnga. They embraced elderly men and women interacted with the youths.

They caused pleasant stir in the entire Totota and Gbarnga communities as men and women came out screaming the name of Cummings.

Some called him the "Talk and Do" (which means someone who does what he or she promises)" while others chanted "our papay and leader of change is here"

Cummings, supporters defy rain

In Gbarnga, a spectacular display of solidarity occurred on the same Wednesday in when supporters of the ANC defied a heavy downpour to welcome the standard bearer and his vice standard bearer to the county's capital.

Many supporters of Cummings also joined him in the rain as they made the circuit on the Baltimore Boulevard in Gbarnga.

Aides scampered around to plead with Cummings to get into the car, but the ANC presidential hopeful refused.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica on the experience, Cummings beaming with smiles said the rain was a sign of divine approval of his visit to Bong County.

Also speaking on the experience, Sulunteh said: "There is no better confirmation that we are in the will of God than the downpour. It shows heaven approves of our action."

Sulunteh added that the solidarity demonstrates to Liberians that Bong stands with ANC. "As you saw, many people jumped into the freezing rain to march with us in solidarity. This is how you know Cummings and Sulunteh are clearly a favorite here. I don't know of any other political figure in Liberia whom many would be willing to brave the weather for like Cummings."

Cummings' tour of Bong County continues Thursday, September 14, 2017 and is expected to end on Friday, September 15, 2017.