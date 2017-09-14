Liberia: President Sirleaf Reaffirms Commitment to One China Policy - Commends PRC for Support to Liberia

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has reaffirmed government's commitment to the One China Policy. The Liberian leader on Wednesday, September 12, 2017, joined Chinese Ambassador, His Excellency, Ambassador Zhang Yue, officials of government, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Embassy staff and the Chinese community in Liberia to celebrate the 68th Independence Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

She said Liberia remains firm on the One China Policy, which has been endorsed and ratified by our National Legislature and expressed the conviction that any successive government will realize that this is the proper international position to take and respect and will encourage the quality of cooperation that exists between China and Liberia.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement at the Chinese Embassy in Congo Town, Monrovia at a reception ceremony marking the celebration of the 68th Independence Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

President Sirleaf commended Ambassador Zhang Yue for the immense contributions made to the government and people of Liberia. She stressed the need that China remains a true partner and friend. President Sirleaf also praised the Chinese Government for the bilateral cooperation.

She noted China has been active in its assistance to the Liberian government and people in their endeavor to rebuild the country. She used the occasion to thank the Government of the Peoples' Republic of China for being a major partner in the training of the new Liberian army, providing technical, logistical and other forms of support including the fight against Ebola.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador, Zhang Yue, said the China-Liberia relationship has enjoyed rapid development over the past 14 years since the resumption of diplomatic ties, especially after this administration took office adding: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Madam Sirleaf for her continued trust established with the leaders of China to give China-Liberia relations brilliant leadership and guidance," he said.

He noted that the stock of Chinese investments in Liberia has reached US$300 million, making China one of the major investors in Liberia. He stressed that the smooth construction of the Ministerial Complex, the New Airport Terminal, the Annexes to the National Legislature, Renovation of the SKD Sports Stadium and the Runway rehabilitation - are indicative of China's speed and quality." He noted the Agricultural Demonstration Center Project, Bamboo and Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Technical Cooperation Projects including the borehole project and technical assistance project to the Liberia Broadcasting System that are progressing steadily. The Chinese Envoy emphasized that China and Liberia have conducted productive cooperation in security, education, health and other sectors.

Speaking further, Ambassador Zhang Yue pointed out that Liberia has enjoyed peaceful development including consolidated peace and stability under the leadership of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. "We are pleased and appreciative of unremitting efforts the Liberian Government and people have made for the economic revaluation, national reconciliation, human capacity building under the guidance of the Agenda for Transformation and Vision 2030," he highlighted.