Photo: Evans Habil/The Nation

National Super Alliance campaign team chairman Musalia Mudavadi addresses a press conference at the Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi on September 14, 2017. With him are Nasa flagbearer Raila Odinga, right, and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka.

Nasa leaders on Thursday stuck to their guns and demanded that all the major concerns they raised be addressed before they can participate in the repeat presidential election.

In a letter to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, the opposition leaders also made specific accusations against some officials whom they want punished.

The letter from National Super Alliance campaign team chairman Musalia Mudavadi cited commissioner Abdi Guliye, who is said to have been in charge of the failed ICT results transmission system. His colleague, Mr Molu Boya, is criticised for being in charge of northeastern Kenya, where many fake forms are said to have been used in the August 8 election.

"Betty Nyabuto, the deputy commission secretary (Operations), ensured that fake forms were distributed, and Immaculate Kassait prepared Form 34C before all polling station forms were delivered to the national tallying centre," Nasa stated.

LEGAL AFFAIRS

Ms Praxedes Tororey, the head of legal affairs, is accused of giving wrong advice on the premature declaration of results.

Others are Mr Sidney Namulungu, Ms Nancy Kariuki and Mr Silas Rotich, who were responsible for overseeing elections in Kisii, Mombasa and Nakuru counties, respectively, where fake forms are said to have been used to declare results.

Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba, according to Nasa, was an accounting officer and returning clerk at the national tallying centre.

Mr Marjan Hussein Marjan, who is heading the fresh seven-member team overseeing the repeat election, stands accused of receiving all forms 34Bs and allowing them to be admitted into the national tallying.

Nasa said ICT director James Muhati was in charge of the botched ICT results transmission system at the national tallying centre.

DIALOGUE

Addressing a press conference at the Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi, Mr Mudavadi also announced that Nasa would no longer have "boardroom" meetings with the IEBC and would, instead, engage the commission through an open structured national stakeholder dialogue.

Nasa argued that the commission itself had admitted to overseeing a flawed election given the letter authored by Mr Chebukati to Mr Chiloba.

In its conditions, the Opposition also demands the gazetting of all polling stations, transparent use of ICT and live media coverage of results declaration in all the 290 constituencies.

"We are dealing with a very thick-skinned and callous leadership at the IEBC that is not moved by the Supreme Court judgment, the unprecedented public outrage and our attempt to impress upon them the gravity of the misdeeds," said Mr Mudavadi.

DEMANDS

He went on: "Our irreducible demands are not impossibilities. The IEBC is attempting to circumvent the illegalities and irregularities it was cited for.

"This is enough evidence that the commission intends to conduct another sham election. We will not allow this selective amnesia to stand."

Nasa also hit out at Jubilee, accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta's party of intimidating the independence of the Judiciary through the filing of a petition before the Judicial Service Commission seeking the removal of Kenya's top judge.

In the 14-page petition, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu accuses the president of the top court in the land of "gross misconduct".

The Democratic Party of Kenya waded into the repeat presidential election preparedness debate and asked political players to give the electoral commission space to deliver.